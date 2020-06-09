DeKalb Co. Sheriff investigating shots fired call

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shots fired call from early Tuesday morning.

Two deputies were at Suburban Estates at 1400 Twombly Rd. at 10:50 a.m. for an unrelated call, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. They were then flagged down and warned of bullets and possible blood in front of building 21.

Deputies then went to the area and found the bullets and possible blood. An investigation began, and after reviewing video footage, three men appeared to be in two different vehicles.

It is unknown whether what took place next was a physical altercation or a gunshot wound was suffered, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Officials are still investigating. Anyone with information on the incident should contact the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at 815-895-2155 or Crime Stoppers at 815-895-3272.