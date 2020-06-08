DeKalb Co. Sheriff asking public for help after barn fire incident

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a barn fire that took place in Sycamore on Saturday afternoon.

The barn fire occurred at 1903 Brickville Rd. at 4:24 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

A white Jeep was seen in the area near the time of the fire. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public to identify the vehicle and driver.

Those with information can call 815-895-7260 to contact the administration office.