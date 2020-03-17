David Gill narrowly defeats J. Hanley for GOP Winnebago County State’s Attorney ticket

In a photo finish, David Gill beats J. Hanley for the Republican ticket for Winnebago County State’s Attorney.

(MGN)

Both candidates bring years of experience working with past administrations.

Gill comes from a long line of litigators, with his father and grandfather both serving as judges.

Hanley says his years in law offices around the country encouraged him to run.

"We're proud of the race that we ran. We stayed positive, we stayed on message, and we focused on the issues, not our opponent. So, win or lose, I will proud of the campaign," said Hanley.

"I firmly believe that now is the time to step up to the plate and now is the time to be the person that can change the direction of the office, and hopefully improve the court system and improve how justice is affected every day in this county," said Gill.

The winner of the race will face Democrat Paul Carpenter this fall.