David Gill concedes primary race for Winnebago County State's Attourney to J. Hanley

After a recount, David Gill concedes to J. Hanley in the race for the republican nomination for Winnebago County State's Attorney, finishing behind his opponent by only 15 votes.

On election night, Gill lead by over 30 votes, but after a count of mail in ballots, Hanley took a 15 vote lead, prompting Gill to request a recount.

In a message on his Facebook page, Gill officially conceded Wednesday afternoon.

Here is his full statement:

"After one of the closest elections in recent memory, and doing the due diligence of investigating the outcome, I have conceded the election for Winnebago County State’s Attorney to my primary opponent J. Hanley and congratulated him on his victory.

At the end of election night, March 17, 2020, I led by 32 votes and had been

declared the winner by some news outlets. However, after mail-in ballots were counted, Mr. Hanley eventually led by 15 votes and was declared the election winner. As close as the election outcome was, it was sensible to seek a discovery recount to make sure votes were properly counted out of more than 17,000 votes cast.

A discovery recount allowed me to have 25% of the precincts recounted and to inspect ballots for any voter anomalies which may invalidate certain ballots cast. The County Clerk and the Rockford City Board of Elections, professionally and competently, held discovery recounts for their respective jurisdictions over the last two weeks. There were a few anomalies found in the ballot inspections and recounts. I took that information and discussed with election law experts about what was found. The consensus was, while it could have changed the final vote count, the anomalies would not have given me a good-faith pathway to victory in the primary election even if there was a full recount of all precincts.

As disappointing as the news may be, I am confident that the decision is the correct one. I thank all of my supporters, friends and family for their efforts and dedication to my campaign. I am very proud of the campaign we ran and I am humbled by the number of people who voted for me.

Thank you!"