Dakota High School seniors paint viaduct to honor the Class of 2020

While seniors are packing their books and leaving high school a few months early, some local high school seniors aren't letting a mandatory closure halt their school-time fun.

Students at Dakota High School were sent home for the school year but decided they could still spend time together. A group of seniors met to paint a viaduct off of Route 75 near their school in honor of their class and in remembrance of the people they went to school with.

Dakota High School senior Iris McPeak says, "On Facebook, a bunch of parents were taking their kids senior pictures and putting senior strong on them Class of 2020... This is going around on Facebook so why don't we put it on the viaduct and spread that as wel.l"