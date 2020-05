Dairyhaus sends some good news Friday to its fans.

The ice cream shop at 113 E. Main St. Rockton, says it is now accepting online orders.

All you have to do is go to the store's website and place your order.

Customers must pay online and wait for an email that their order is ready to be picked up. The website will also give specific instructions for pickup.

Dairyhaus has been in the Rockton area since 1983.

For more information, visit click here