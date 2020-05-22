Dairy Depot in Loves Park kicks off its 2020 season

Memorial Day Weekend may be the unofficial start of summer. But in Loves Park, the unofficial sign that summer is on its way, is the opening of Dairy Depot.

Dairy Depot kicked off its season today. There are social distancing signs on the ground to ensure customers safety.

The ice cream shop is allowing people to place orders by text or online through its website.

Haylin Bade, with Dairy Depot, says it was a good feeling to open after a long winter and says the team looks forward to continue serving the community in the safest way possible.

"Every year we open on Memorial Day Weekend, so we're really lucky to be able to be here today. We're very impacted because normally we have such a huge line and the people cram in, but we're not able to offer outdoor seating at this point." Bade also said.

