Crusader Health receives $99k in federal funding to help with the COVID-19 outbreak

Nearly $100,000 is coming to Crusader Health Clinic in Rockford to help with its COVID-19 response, all thanks to a federal grant from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

US Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced Wednesday that Illinois received $3.6 million in federal grants to support 45 community health centers. The funds come from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act.

The centers will use the funds to increase COVID-19 screenings, tests, get medical supplies and protective equipment and boost telehealth capacity.