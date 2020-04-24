Crusader Community Health to use Auburn H.S. parking lot for drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Crusader Community Health will add a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Auburn High School, 5110 Auburn Street.

The regional site will be operated along with the assistance of the city of Rockford and Winnebago County. Tents for testing went up earlier this week.

Drive-thru testing also began April 24 at the University of Illinois College of Medicine, 1601 Parkview Ave., Rockford.

Testing at the Auburn site, which is sanctioned by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Primary Health Care Association, will be handled by Crusader staff.

The Winnebago County Joint Information Center says the site will open soon on a limited basis.. More information is expected to be given to the public Friday.