Crusader Community Health to move OB/GYN services to SwedishAmerican Health System

Crusader Community Health will move its obstetrics and gynecological hospital-based services from Mercyhealth to SwedishAmerican Health System.

The transition is expected to take place in July.

In a news release Friday afternoon, Crusader said it made the decision after Mercyhealth announced it is terminating all four Illinois Medicaid Managed Care Organization contracts in the region.

Crusader felt the decision would "significantly limit Crusader patients' ability to access hospital and specialty services at Mercyhealth after the termination date.

"We have appreciated our partnership and have enjoyed working with Crusader Community Health, said Javon Bea, president and CEO of Mercyhealth. "We understand the reasons behind their decision which will meet the mutual needs of both organizations moving forward.”

A large number of Crusader patients use on of the four MCOs - IlliniCare Health, Meridian Health, Blue Cross Community Health Plans and Molina Healthcare.

"Over the past several years, our OB/GYN patients have received excellent care through our relationship with Mercyhealth," said Sam Miller, Crusader president and CEO. "We are confident our OB/GYN patients will also receive excellent care at SwedishAmerican."

In a statement to 23 WIFR, SwedishAmerican CEO Jennifer Maher wrote: “SwedishAmerican looks forward to partnering with Crusader Community Health in providing excellent OB/GYN services to all who need it in our community. Every new mom and baby deserve the best care available during this special time in their lives. This Mother’s Day weekend, SwedishAmerican looks forward to expertly and compassionately supporting all women in our community as they embrace their exciting new role as mothers.”