Crusader Community Health is one step closer to finishing its newest medical clinic on W State Street. The final beam on the new entrance went up today.

Employees, board members and donors had the chance to sign the final beam before the topping out ceremony today.

This new building will replace crusader's existing W State Street location.

The 14 million dollar project will help the organization improve its medical, dental, and behavioral health services to its clients.

The Crusader Community Health President and CEO, Sam Miller, spoke with us, “It's a symbolic act in a way but in a way it's a very realistic act for us, to see that final beam put in place as they then can move ahead with the next stages of the project you really can now see the building as you drive up west state street from the east and see how prominent it's going to look.”

Today's ceremony completes phase one of construction on the 48,000 square feet structure.

The Crusader Center is expected to be up and running by next spring.

