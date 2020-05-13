Crop Planting Slows Somewhat in Illinois, but Remains Ahead of Schedule

Planting and growing seasons rarely go without headaches for farmers, so it should come as no great surprise that crop planting in Illinois slowed a bit over the past week, according to a new report from the USDA issued Monday. Still, more than two-thirds of Illinois' corn crop has been planted, which is still slightly ahead of the five year average.

Specifically, 68% of the corn crop has been planted by farmers in the Land of Lincoln, up from 56% last week. Farmers are running exponentially ahead of last year's pace. By this time in 2019, just 11% of the crop was in the ground. Normally by now, 66% of the corn crop is planted by now.

Farmers in Wisconsin made huge strides in the past week, thanks to drier weather in the Badger State. There, farmers have 59% of the corn crop planted, up 26% from last week's 33% tally.

As for soybeans, 43% of the soybean crop in Illinois has been planted, compared to 31% a week ago and just 3% this time last year. Farmers in the Land of Lincoln are running substantially ahead of the normal pace, which is just 25%. Again, Wisconsin farmers made bigger strides than their Illinois counterparts. 35% of the soybean crop is now in the ground in America's Dairyland, compared to just 14% last year and 3% a year ago.

Nationally, both the corn and soybean crops have been planted at faster to much faster than normal paces. 67% of the corn crop has been planted in the United States, well ahead of the 56% five year average by mid-May, while soybeans are 38% planted, compared to the 23% average.

So, why were Wisconsin farmers able to make so much more progress than farmers in Illinois did last week? Simply put, it's the weather that played a primary role. In Illinois, the USDA reports there were just 2.8 days deemed suitable for fieldwork last week, compared to 6.2 days north of the "Cheddar Curtain." Not surprisingly, soil moisture is becoming a bit more problematic in Illinois, with 22% of topsoil in the state reported to contain a surplus of moisture. In Wisconsin, just 8% of the topsoil is said to have a surplus. On the contrary, 13% is said to actually be short of moisture.