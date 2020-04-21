Crop Planting Accelerates in Illinois

After last year's dreadful start to the growing season, farmers across Illinois and the Midwest as a whole have been keeping their fingers crossed to avoid a repeat in 2020. While it's very early in the ballgame, the early results have been at least somewhat encouraging.

Predominately dry conditions and warming soils are allowing farmers to make early progress in planting this year's crops or to prepare the farmland for planting in the days and weeks ahead. The month of April, as a whole, has been a dry one thus far in the Stateline, with our monthly rainfall running more than an inch below normal. That has gone a long way in drying out the soil which, for so long, had contained historically high amounts of moisture.

The weekly Crop Progress Report from the USDA issued Monday reveals that 84% of Illinois' topsoil is considered to have adequate amounts of moisture, with now just 10% of it deemed to feature a surplus of moisture. In Wisconsin, soil moisture's still a bit of an issue, with 75% of the topsoil considered to have adequate moisture compared to 24% deemed surplus. Going a bit deeper (literally), the subsoil moisture levels in Illinois are slightly more encouraging, with 87% of the state's acreage considered to feature adequate moisture and just 9% in a surplus. In Wisconsin, however, the news is slightly worse, with values of 72% and 28% reported, respectively.

With farmers in both Illinois and Wisconsin given about four days suitable for fieldwork over the past week, there's progress to report on the planting front, though the news isn't entirely good. In Illinois, 8% of the corn crop has now been planted, up significantly from last week's 1%, and well ahead of last year's pace. Unfortunately, that still does fall slightly behind the 5-year average pace of 11%. Due to cooler soil temperatures and wetter soil, Wisconsin's naturally behind Illinois a bit, but is still on pace compared to average. Nationally, about 7% of the corn crop is in the ground, also slightly below average.

It's extremely early in the soybean game, though the preliminary findings are positive. The planting of Illinois' soybean crop is off to an earlier start compared to average, and nationwide, the soybean planting is running slightly ahead of the usual pace.