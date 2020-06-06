Cristobal to make landfall Sunday night, remnants arrive here mid next week

Tropical Storm Cristobal is forecast to make landfall Sunday night near the Louisiana Gulf coast before it begins to weaken and its remnants move north. Evacuations are already underway in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi because of the storm.

Cristobal, as of Saturday night is moving slowly north at 12 MPH and has 50 MPH winds associated with it. Once it makes landfall, it will begin to weaken and is forecast to weaken to a Tropical Depression on Monday. While this is occurring, our weather pattern will continue to remain quiet and will gradually warm up.

Sunday calls for a near copy of Saturday with highs forecast in the mid 80s and wall-to-wall sunshine. Humidity will also be very low, as high pressure continues to dominate our atmosphere keeping dew points low. The heat comes in full force on Monday with forecast highs in the mid 90s and sunshine. Those high temperatures are a good 15° above normal for this time of the year.

However, the heat will only be brief. Clouds will be on the rise overnight Monday and into Tuesday with Cristobals remnants on the move towards the Stateline. Tuesday late afternoon and evening is when rain chances go up in our region along with most of the Midwest.

Tuesday night through Wednesday is when Cristobal's remnants will be present in our weather pattern. Downpours are possible, strong winds are likely and a few scattered thunderstorms can't entirely be ruled out either. Storm track is key for our rainfall potential, as a simple shift in track could give the Stateline more or even less rain.

It's still too early to talk specific rainfall totals but most of the computer forecast models are showing the heavier rainfall to remain west of the Stateline along the Mississippi River and into Iowa. Regardless, some river flooding and gusty winds are possible. We will be able to fine-tune Cristobal's impacts on the Stateline tomorrow.

Once Cristobal moves through Tuesday night and Wednesday, our weather pattern is going to change. Beginning Wednesday, forecast highs will be below normal. Highs in the mid to lower 70s are forecast Wednesday through Sunday, which is 3-11° below normal.

The latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows that this pattern looks to last into June and possibly beyond that into the end of June. But there is one silver lining, all signs are pointing to well-below normal precipitation chances going through the next few weeks in our region as well.