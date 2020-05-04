Crime Stats: Rockford sees uptake in robberies, violent crimes compared to last year

For January-April 2020, the City of Rockford saw increases in violent crimes and robberies compared to that time last year.

Robberies are up 23% with 90 reports so far and violent crimes are up 8% with 545 reports so far this year. The biggest jump was for shots fired calls, which were up 27% compared to January-April 2019.

Aggravated assaults calls were up 7% compared to this time last year, with 400 calls so far in 2020.

However, the city did see downward trends. Property crimes are down 12% and auto thefts are down 3%.

