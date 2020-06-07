Crash with serious injuries on West State Street

Sunday at approximately 9 a.m. Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two vehicle head-on collision in the 4200 block of W. State Street.

Initial investigations show that one vehicle was traveling East and was occupied only by the driver. The other vehicle was traveling West and only occupied by the driver.

The initial investigation suggests that the Eastbound vehicle crossed over into the path of the Westbound vehicle. Both drivers were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.