Court to hear lawsuit against Gov. Pritzker's 'stay-at-home' order extension

A hearing to discuss a lawsuit filed last Thursday against Governor Pritzker for extending the state's stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus will be held in Clay County Circuit Court Monday afternoon.

On Thursday, southern Illinois lawmaker filed a lawsuit​ against Governor J.B. Pritzker for extending the state's 'stay'at-home' order in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Representative Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) said in the lawsuit that Pritzker exceeded his authority and is violating the civil rights of the state's residents.

“Enough is enough!” Bailey said in a statement. “I filed this lawsuit on behalf of myself and my constituents who are ready to go back to work and resume a normal life.”