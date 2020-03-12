Advertisement

Counting the homeless: 2020 census could lead to help for people in need

By Jacqueline Policastro, Tyler S. Smith and Allison Maass
Published: Mar. 12, 2020 at 8:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Across the nation, hundreds of thousands of Americans are living on a sidewalk, under a bridge, or inside a tent.

The government calls them the “unsheltered homeless,” and they account for at least one-third of the homeless population. The other two-thirds stay in shelters.

“It’s very easy for us to know where our emergency shelters are…But, it’s much more difficult for us to know where the parks or the bridges are where people are living,” tech consultant Chris Lyon told us.

Lyon is showcasing a web application at the Census Bureau to help count homeless people in the 2020 census. It’s designed by the tech company Excella.

This site allows organizations that work with the homeless to report locations where they gather. Then census workers can use that data to find them.

Census Bureau data drives decisions about billions of dollars in federal funding. This is money that goes to homeless services like finding a meal, a place to sleep, and support for mental health and substance abuse.

“We have so much data, and we have a responsibility for the public to translate it into valuable products and uses that benefit people’s lives. So, our philosophy is that we can do that better by engaging with the tech industry,” said Drew Zachary from the Census Bureau.

The census is a once in a decade count, so the impact of getting it right matters to people struggling in every community.

The partnership between Excella and the agency will be put to the test at the end of March. Census workers plan to spend three days focused on counting homeless people across the country.

Their hope is more accurate numbers will bring life changing help to the homeless.

Everyone should receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 census by April 1. People can respond online, by phone or by mail.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Davenport police are investigating after an armed car robbery took place over the weekend (...
Rockford store owner robbed at gunpoint
Just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday Rockford police officers were called to a Walgreen on East State...
Armed robbery at Rockford Walgreens
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth found safe
Gov. Pritzker's Official Twitter Account
Illinois receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Harlem High School
Harlem High School: 61 positive cases of COVID-19 this school year
U.S. regulators on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus...
Over-the-counter home test for COVID-19 gets US green light
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol...
Talks escalate on new COVID-19 relief, top lawmakers to meet
Exclusive with Agriculture Sec. Sonny Perdue: The latest on America’s food supply
Exclusive with Agriculture Sec. Sonny Perdue: The latest on America’s food supply
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Biden to take oath outside Capitol amid virus restrictions