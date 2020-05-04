Costco places limits on meat purchases as face mask requirement starts

Costco says it has places a limit on the amount of meat product customers can buy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an annoucement​ Monday, Customers will be "temporarily" limited to three items "per member" of fresh beef, pork or chicken products from its store.

It is not known how long the restriction will stand.

The news also comes on the same day as face masks or coverings begin as a requirement in all Costco stores. The chain also says it will limit the number of people inside its warehouses at one time.

It is also limiting returns on items like toilet paper, bottled water and rice.