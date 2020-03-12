Coronavirus is not only affecting people but also local businesses. Home buying is a very personal experience and with the sickness spreading, it's making purchases harder.

Nationwide realtors are seeing a bit of a dip in the number of prospective buyers.

But Rockford Area Realtors CEO, Conor Brown, says the Coronavirus scare will probably have more of an international impact when it comes to home sales.

Brown says that doing a 3D virtual tour of a property is one way to ensure a safe environment for both buying or selling a home.

Brown tells us what other precautionary steps Rockford Area Realtors are taking, "What we've started talking about with our membership is taking additional precautionary steps. Talking to their clients whether it be a seller or a buyer if anyone has been experiencing any illnesses lately. Any sort of symptoms. Things like that. Wiping down hard surfaces."

