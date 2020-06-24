Coping with COVID-19 related anxiety

"Anxiety is not unhealthy. It is normal to feel that especially when we are returning from a pandemic," said Jason Soriano, clinical psychologist.

As Illinois heads into phase 4 of the reopening plan many residents might feel nervous about contracting COVID-19 and avoid public outings.

"Hiding and withdrawing are actually going to make anxiety worse and make you more and more worried about the symptoms," Soriano said.

Soriano says it is important when going back out in society that you do it in a way that's comfortable for you.

"For some people that means wearing a mask at all times. For some people that is going to mean washing your hand or using hand sanitizer," Soriano said.

If you start to experience symptoms Soriano says it's common to assume you have COVID-19 and begin doing your own research which Mercyhealth Dr. Nichole Lupei says it is a bad idea.

"There is a lot of misinformation out there in regards to COVID-19 so you want to make sure you are getting your information from a reliable source," Lupei said.

Lupei says the first thing you should do is call your primary care physician.

"We stay the most up to date with CDC recommendations and the Department of Public Health," Lupei said.

If you are looking for a quick way to check your symptoms the IDPH and Mercyhealth have COVID-19 hotlines.

"If you do need more information you can call and speak with a nurse directly to get more information,” Lupei said.

The CDC has a symptom checker on its website. All you do is fill out your information and it provides you guidance.