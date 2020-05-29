Cooler, sunny weekend ahead with heat and humidity making a return next week

Enjoy the free air conditioning this weekend, as cooler Canadian air keeps our temperatures cooler and conditions quiet.

With cooling northwest winds in store for the weekend, high temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be a good 6-8° below normal. Saturday comes with a forecast high of 70° and Sunday comes with a forecast high of 69°. High pressure in place will keep most clouds and any rain away from the Stateline this weekend, leaving wall-to-wall sunshine in play. Give the air conditioner a break this weekend too and crack open the windows.

Because of that fact, it's important to remember to stay protected with from the sun each day. Temperature actually has very little to do with getting sunburned. So regardless of temperatures, it's still possible and in the case this weekend, likely to get sunburn.

Forecast UV Indices will be between 8-10 all weekend long, which is the 'Very High' category. Sunburn can occur on unprotected skin in as little as 15-25 minutes. I am bringing this up because the nice weather pattern comes right as Illinois moves into 'Phase 3' of its reopening plan. This means more and more places are reopening, including bars and restaurants for outdoor seating.

So do not forget to carry a hat, sunglasses and the sunscreen if you will be outside this weekend. Be sure to enjoy the outside because conditions will be perfect, while a tad cooler just without the humidity.

However, the quiet and cooler air won't last getting into next week. 70s return to the forecast on Monday with some slight rain chances and we go up from there. The jet stream will retreat back north on Tuesday, bringing the heat from the south into the Stateline in full force. Air conditioners will definitely need to be used around that time.

Tuesday calls for a forecast high of 89° with many spots hitting 90° possibly. Not to mention that dew points will be on the rise again at that time so it will feel quickly a lot more like summer at that time.

The above normal temperatures beginning Tuesday look to stick around through the end of next week and into the weekend. There are also many agreeing signs that above normal temperatures will stick around well-into June.