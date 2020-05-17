Cooler pattern to start the week followed by a quick summer-like warm-up

The beginning of the week will be below normal in the temperature department. But that won't last as more changes are on the way.

Monday and Tuesday both call for considerable cloudiness in our skies with some small rain chances in play. These will be very scattered in nature as they will be light too. No heavy rain will come from these, mainly showers and sprinkles. There will be plenty of dry hours on both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle 60s.

Beginning on Wednesday, the jet stream will begin to move back north of the Stateline. This will make for a nice day on Wednesday under partly cloudy skies and a high of 69°. This day will serve as the 'transition' day before a warm-up arrives in the Stateline.

Monday and Tuesday will have heat building up in the desert southwestern portions of the United States. As the jet stream moves back north, that leaves room for the hotter air to arrive in the Stateline. Winds will shift to come out of the southwest beginning Thursday and that will help surge our temperatures into the 70s for Thursday and Friday. It'll go even further next weekend, with highs in the 80s for both Saturday and next Sunday.

We'll remain dry Wednesday through Friday before a few rain chances overnight into Saturday, which could see an isolated shower or two. Sunday's high of 85° will also come with a few storm chances too.

Changes are on the way folks. Keep the umbrella handy for the beginning of the week and then be prepared with shorts and perhaps having to turn on the A/C later this week.