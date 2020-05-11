Cookie sales to help local nonprofit

A Rockford bakery is giving 50 percent of sales from their specialty cookies to the Arc of Winnebago, Boone and Ogle Counties.

Quixotic Bakery will host a "Warm Cookie Bake" on Friday, May 22 at 116 N. Madison St. The bakery is partnering with the Arc of Winnebago, Boone and Ogle Counties in order to help the nonprofit make up for lost donations.

The Arc will receive 50 percent of the sale of each $10 Warm Cookie Box, 100 percent of tips and 10 percent of any other items ordered for pick up during the event, according to Quixotic Bakery.

The box of cookies includes four chocolate chip cookies with hot fudge and warm salted caramel dipping sauces, all served curbside in a pizza box to keep warm.

People can order online for contactless payment by following the link here. Then, select the date and time of your favorite organization. Only orders on May 22 will benefit The Arc, according to Quixotic.

Funds raised will be used to help individuals and their families with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Every Friday during the month of May, Quixotic Bakery is partnering with a different nonprofit organization to help them make up for lost donations by hosting a Warm Cookie Bake through a Cookies and Compassion campaign.