Cook County set to overtake Queens, New York as county with most COVID-19 cases nationwide

Cook County is set to overtake Queens, New York as the county with the most COVID-19 cases nationwide.

According to Johns Hopkins University​, Queens County reports 57,178 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Cook County reports 56,406 cases. That is a difference of 772 cases.

While Queens County is on a downward trend from its peak of COVIC-19 cases, Cook County cases are still on the rise with projections showing it could overtake Queens County later today.

Cook County currently is reporting 2,589 deaths and Queens County is reporting 4,571 cases, a difference of about 2,000 deaths.