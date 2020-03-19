Contagion of fear, uncertainty infect financial markets

(AP) - The rapidly deteriorating health of the financial markets is being driven by a contagion of fear and uncertainty about a global pandemic that’s infecting the economy in ways that seemed unfathomable just a month ago.

In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020, file photo, trader Gregory Rowe works at the New York Stock Exchange, in New York. The rapidly deteriorating health of the financial markets is being driven by a contagion of fear and uncertainty about a global pandemic that's infecting the economy in ways that seemed unfathomable just a month earlier. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Shares have opened higher in Europe after another day of mostly moderate losses in Asia.

Germany’s DAX rose 2.4% and shares were also higher in London and Paris early Thursday.

New York futures were flat. But Japan’s benchmark failed to hold onto early gains and South Korea’s Kospi sank 7%.

Fears of a prolonged recession due to the coronavirus crisis are prompting investors to shift to cash, pushing prices of most assets lower.

The Dow lost more than 1,300 points, or 6.3%, on Wednesday. Oil prices rebounded after a 24% loss a day earlier, with U.S. crude gaining nearly 14%.

After peaking at a record high shortly after the President Day’s holiday weekend, the benchmark S&P 500 index has now dropped 30% in a head-spinning four weeks that has seen vital parts of the economy shut down and governments and central banks take action in hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Most experts now believe a recession is inevitable, with its severity the only question left.

