Contact tracing and working groups to help push region into phase three, Restore Illinois

Illinois is currently in phase two of the five-phase plan Governor J.B Pritzker unveiled last week. He split the state into four regions, and says each region could move at a different pace than the others.

The earliest any region could move to phase three is May 29. Monday Pritzker said three of the four regions are on track to meet public health metrics to advance to the third phase, where groups of 10 people or fewer can gather, and non-essential workers can trickle back into work. The stateline is part of the North-Central region, which makes Pritzker's top three.

One of the public health metrics needed to continue to reopen is contact tracing. The Winnebago County Health Department makes it a goal to start the contact investigation process within 24 hours of finding the positive COVID-19 case.

"It's not only how frequently you contact but how long were you in contact," says health department's Dr. Sandra Martell. "We're thinking how can they help us identify potential outbreaks of illness so that we can promptly identify."

When the Health Department receives a positive case result from the lab, it will start by contacting the individual. From there a team will interview the person, and understand where they've been and who they've seen.

"It could be the 10 people that were at the baby shower, it could be the 20 people that were at the restaurant at that particular time or it could be the 500 that were in a work environment," says Martell. She also says this is when it's crucial to work together.

"A lot of times there's a reluctance to give personal information, or even what they consider proprietary or competitive business information. And this is where we're all going to have to work better on this."

Once the North-Central region is ready to move to phase three, 10 working groups comprised of community members in the local sectors will have plans in place to safely reopen.

"They will assess the risks of each category of business, organization or setting as we continue to plan our phased reopening of the economy," says Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

The groups will work on several tools essential for reopening. The first tool is figuring out how each sector can still physically distance. Then they will look at engineering control. For example, the doors at City Hall will be left open to minimize contact. The groups will also work on administrative controls like taking temperatures at the workplace, or wearing masks. Then the groups will determine PPE needs to keep each sector safe.

The groups began meeting this past week.