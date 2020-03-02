Construction projects moving forward very quickly thanks to warm, quiet weather

Northern Illinois can be known for brutal winters but the warmer weather pattern overall is making more than the citizens happy.

The nice temperatures have made construction easier across the Stateline and projects can be started earlier. Projects like a new fire station in Caledonia are making strong progress without the harsh and abundant rains of last year.

Rockford Structures heads multiple projects and its president says that the weather lately is great for their industry.

Nathan Heinrich says, "So we started in late November and we"ve been able to work all winter long so you can see that we have a lot of really great progress. There's a new fire station for North Boone Fire Protection District and we"re looking forward to a great spring to keep going."

These weather changes and multiple budgetary changes have moved the completion date of the fire station from 2022 to 2021.