Construction begins on downtown Beloit baseball stadium

Construction on the downtown Beloit stadium has started and final renderings for the riverside ballpark are now public.

Groundbreaking on the new stadium is now underway. Agreements on the ground lease with the City of Beloit, site plan, and architectural approval having been executed and finalized, according to an announcement Monday afternoon.

The stadium is expected to be completed on June 14, 2021. When finished, the facility will be on seven total acres between the Rock River and Beloit Transfer Facility near the Beloit City Hall building, and just north of Shirland Avenue.

Monday's announcement claims the 3,800 capacity venue will serve as a community facility focused on providing youth, educational and cultural events, in addition to plans of hosting Beloit’s minor league baseball team.

Designed by Jones Petrie Rafinski, the stadium will feature a grandstand with administrative offices and player facilities, concessions and restrooms and a 300+ capacity "stadium club" that can be used year-round.

The main concourse will wrap 360 degrees around the field and features a main entry gate at center field. Outdoor group areas will be located in left field and right field with a kid’s playground and inflatable area planned for the outfield concourse.

Additionally, the stadium will include facilities and an artificial turf field that allow flexibility to host other non-baseball events in the community. New surface parking lots will be provided to the north and south of the stadium.

“Breaking ground marks an important and much anticipated milestone for the Riverbend Stadium Authority, Gateway Professional Baseball, and all stakeholders involved in bringing this incredible stadium and community amenity to Beloit,” Jim Packard, Riverbend Stadium Authority President said. “We are pleased with the City of Beloit’s approval of the ground lease and development agreement, and we look forward to this next phase of the project.”

For Beloit Snappers pre-sale ticketing information, visit the Beloit Snappers website here.