Congresswoman Cheri Bustos endorses Joe Biden for president

Chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Cheri Bustos formally announced her endorsement of Joe Biden for President of the United States.

Citing his vision to build a better future for hardworking families across America, Bustos underscored Vice President Biden’s strong record of delivering real results on the kitchen table issues that impact all Americans and highlighted his proven ability to build the broad, diverse coalition needed to defeat Donald Trump in November.

“At a time of unprecedented division, our nation needs a leader who will unite us and deliver for Americans. Whether it was his leadership introducing and passing the Violence Against Women Act in the Senate, his experience as Vice President expanding affordable health care access to more than 20 million Americans or his proven ability to build a winning coalition from South Carolina to Texas to Michigan, Joe Biden is the leader we need. I am proud to endorse him as our next President,” said Congresswoman Bustos.

“Before the coronavirus pandemic swept across America, I spent almost every Saturday walking the aisles of supermarkets throughout my 7,000 square-mile, largely rural Congressional District, where I ask folks what is on their minds and what they want us to fight for. I often would hear how too many hardworking families are falling behind because of President Trump’s ongoing war on family farmers, health care and workers’ wages. In small towns across the Midwest, we are looking for honesty, courage and clear signs that those at the top are fighting for us. No amount of finger-pointing, name-calling and constantly blaming others can undo the damage that Donald Trump has caused.

“Donald Trump may have won my Congressional District in 2016, but after four years of chaos, voters are demanding the stable, bold and steady leadership Joe Biden brings. As the Chairwoman of the committee charged with fortifying and expanding our Democratic House Majority, I know Joe Biden is all in to help us win in our toughest Congressional Districts in the country so we can continue our fight for American families.”

Biden for President has previously announced more than 2,500 endorsements from national, state, and local leaders, including current and former U.S. senators and representatives, governors, state elected officials, community leaders, and national security professionals.