Community members speak out on concerns they have in the area

Community members join forces to advocate what changes they want to see in the community.

Public listening sessions are scheduled throughout June and July at the Salvation Army on Rockford Avenue for community members to speak out.

Safety guidelines are in place to protect people such as wearing face masks and social distancing.

Some residents say there is a lack of communication between the community and local officials.

"We're all human. We all are going through things in life. We all have issues that we're dealing with." Rockford Resident Janessa Wilkins says. "Because we have those issues, I wish that people would treat others the way that they would want to be treated. I think that the humanity portion of our world has been lost. And at some point I would like to see that restored."