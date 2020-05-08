Committee recommends Randy Bukas be named Freeport city manager

A recruitment committee will recommend that Randy Bukas be named the interim Freeport city manager.

That recommendation will be presented to the city council at its May 18 meeting.

Bukas took over as interim city manager on March 5 when Lowell Crow left. Bukas has also served as finance director, treasurer and deputy city manager for Freeport.

In a news release sent to the media, the committee wrote, "His leadership skills, financial acumen, ethical standards, skilled professionalism and dedication to the City of Freeport, its residents, and its employees were key factors to the committee coming to this decision."