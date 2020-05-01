Local churchgoers and pastors come together to support healthcare workers

Churchgoers and pastors from Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Rockford came together today to salute and congratulate healthcare workers at Freeport Memorial Hospital.

Robert Threadgill Jr., a pastor from Mount Carmel Baptist Church, says they will be coming to cheer on the frontline workers quite often to show support and make sure they know they are appreciated.

"We certainly thank them for their effort and for the work that they're doing by putting their lives on the line to help save other lives. We can't give them a big donation or anything like that. But sometimes just showing a person that you love and you care for them, and you showing your concern for what they're doing, means a lot too." Threadgill said.

