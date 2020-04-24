Comedians featured on second night of 815 Great Takeout to Dine In

The Better Business Bureau’s second night of 815 Great Takeout to Dine In takes place Friday night.

The first event saw more than 100 people join the Zoom and Facebook Live event, and leaders are hoping that number with grow.

With the shelter in place order now extended, the BBB wanted to do something fun to bring people together while supporting local businesses.

Residents are encouraged to pick up dinner from their favorite restaurant, and then join Zoom to eat, and have a laugh as comedians are expected to be featured.

Friday’s event will take place at 6 p.m.

For more information call the BBB at 815.963.2222 or check the Rockford Buzz Facebook page.

