ComEd extends suspension of disconnections

With the financial hardships many area families are facing due to the COVID-19 crisis, ComEd is giving customers behind on their electric bill one less thing to worry about.

ComEd announces it is voluntarily extending, through at least June 1, it's suspension of disconnections for customers who cannot afford to pay their electric bill.

The company is also extending their waiver of new late payment charges through the same period.

Anyone disconnected prior to ComEd's suspension of disconnections, is asked to contact the company's customer care team at 800-334-7661, Monday through Friday from 7 to 7 so that they can work to safely restore your service.

