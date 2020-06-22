Colleges in the Rockford region prepare for the fall semester

Area colleges roll out initial plans for the fall term to ensure students get an education while staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are going to try and make this as meaningful an experience as we can," said Eric Fulcomer, Rockford University president.

Colleges and universities begin to prepare for welcoming students back in the fall.

"We think it's important for as much as possible of our learning to take place in persons with the facility and student in the same place,” Fulcomer said.

Fulcomer says all of the school's courses will be hybrid.

"We are working on every individual course that we have to try and make sure we can offer it in an in-person and online format depending on the needs at the time, " Fulcomer said.

The school will also rearrange its campus to allow for more spacious common areas.

"Furniture is being spaced out so that it is not so close together. The dining hall similarly will be spaced accordingly and we will probably have shifts where students can come and eat so we don't have too many people in the dining hall all in one time," Fulcomer said.

Beloit College will change schedules so students take two classes before fall break and two after instead of taking all four courses throughout a semester.

"It's a natural point where we could bring students or ask students to go home and conduct learning online, “ said Eric Boynton, Beloit College dean.

Boynton says while the pandemic has caused a lot of planning it also allows the college to grow and learn.

"This is going to be a culture that is going to be away in which students are going to own how it is that they learn through their education at Beloit College," Boynton said.

Northern Illinois University and the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford have not announced plans for the fall semester.