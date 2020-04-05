Colleges enact pass fail grading systems

Paper and pencil is being replaced with computers to complete classes for the year, offering new opportunities to some local colleges.

"How do we manage grading in a way that is compassionate and understanding?" Provost at Rockford University Michael Perry said.

Teachers and their students are adapting to the virtual classroom, and the question proposed by Perry, offered students in the region some new options.

"At Beloit we're going to give every student the option either to keep their grade, to be graded in the course, or to switch to credit no credit. They have until the very last day of class, May 6th to make that decision," Provost at Beloit College Eric Boynton said.

Credit no credit, better known as pass fail, gives students the option to change the way they are evaluated at the end of the semester. Experts believe this shifts the focus onto something other than grade point average.

"I think it's a way for students to focus on learning, so if you go into this online environment and you're nervous about your grade, then take that anxiety away. Focus on the learning, don't worry about your grade," Boynton said.

Schools are doing what they can to best accommodate students, even if that means offering abnormal options.

"We know this is not a perfect situation, and you can't really prepare for something like this, but you can try to react,” Perry said. “What I've been saying is that you can try to react with grace and graciousness."

