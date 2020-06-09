Collective movement in Rockford begins with listening sessions

A collective movement starts in Rockford as community members come together to create change in the area. The latest is the development of listening sessions that start next week.

Community members and Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara say it's time for change and dialogue. Last week McNamara asked residents of the black community to talk to him, and hold him accountable in helping. Monday he announced a Mayoral Pledge to review, engage, report and reform limits on police use of force.

Tuesday he held a news conference with nine members of the black community in Rockford. Those residents asked to not be identified by their names, but instead as a collective unit that is working toward change. They say when one voice, group or name becomes strong in the community, it lends itself to lack of unity and full community effort.

"They have developed a format for community dialogue that makes me proud, and I think that should make the entire community proud," says McNamara. "And I think we should all be supporting these leaders in our community to help us as a city advance a dialogue that's been long needed."

They will start listening sessions where people can meet with McNamara, several other alderpeople, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea and other police representatives from all three districts. Each session will include three to five people who will be allowed to share personal concerns or experiences for 10 minutes.

"The black community has waited for over 400 years for change to happen," says one community member. "And so we're not interested in just further delaying change, however we want to make sure that whatever strategies we implement in this community are actually informed by the experiences that people here have been having."

McNamara and the group at the news conference admit it's not and end point, but say listening is a place to start. Other groups like Rockford Youth Activism tell 23 News via Messenger that they will not, and have not spoke to the Mayor. "We have chosen not to speak to the city as they've harassed and co-opted activists around these issues in the past. They haven't met any of our demands so there's no point in going to the table so we can rubber stamp their inaction," says the message. The group has stated they want to remain anonymous.

The Mayor says he's willing to talk with anyone, and listen to concerns. "The folks up here, and myself and the city council, we're not the solution," he says. "Our entire community needs to come together right now so we are all part of the solution."

Community members at Tuesday's conference agree.

"We are determined that our children will not have to ask again for equitable access to life, liberty, property and the pursuit of happiness in a nation whose generational wealth was built on the backs of our ancestors through slave labor," says another local resident.

To sign up for one of the listening sessions visit tellyourstoryrockford.com

The first session will be 1-2 p.m. on Thursday June 19.