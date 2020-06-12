Coach USA to resume commuter service between Rockford, O'Hare Airport

Coach USA will resume commuter service between Rockford and O’Hare Airport beginning Monday, June 15.

Airport service had been suspended since April 6 in the wake of COVID-19 and in accordance with government regulations.

In preparation for reopening its services, Coach USA has implemented stringent cleaning and disinfecting procedures for all buses, according to a spokeswoman.

A video and details of the new procedures can be found here.

Due to Coach USA’s new safe travel protocols, the company has received a Safety Stamp of Approval from World Tourism and Travel Council, making it the only bus company in the U.S. with this recognition, according to a spokeswoman.