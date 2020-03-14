Officials: Cloudgate, the "Bean" in Chicago's Millennium Park off limits

Cloud Gate, more often referred to as the "Bean," is now closed to the public amid COVID-19 outbreak.

The city blocked access to the statue and plaza Saturday as visitors and tourists flooded the city to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. While many parades and events were canceled in the city, that didn't stop tourists from coming down and enjoying the sites.

While the Bean will be closed for public viewing, Millennium Park itself will still be open to the public, though all events and tours through April 12 have been canceled.

In addition to the "Bean," the city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events have also closed the Chicago Cultural Center, Clarke House Museum and exhibitions at Expo 72 and the City Gallery in the Historic Water Tower. The Maxwell Street Market has also been canceled.