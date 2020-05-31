Clean up begins on Rockford Police District 1 headquarters after Saturday protests

Community members, along with the West Gateway Coalition showed up Sunday morning to help the City of Rockford Public Works and Rockford Police officers clean up after Saturday's protest​.

In a Facebook post (see below), officials say that three people who were on their way home to Iowa even stopped to pitch in. Community members helped get rid of about a dozen bags of trash, broken glass, and hundreds of pounds of rocks that were thrown at officers and the District 1 building.

Two neighbors were also assisting Public Works in painting over graffiti.

The violence and unrest started after the protestors walked through downtown Rockford and moved to Rockford Police District 1 Headquarters at 1045 W. State Street around 7 p.m. Saturday. Videos showed people throwing rocks and water bottles at the station, breaking a few windows on the building and one police car.

In addition, the District 1 sign in front of the head quarters was destroyed, with protestors shown stomping the shield on the ground and ripping the letters off the signage.