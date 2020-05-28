Classic Cinemas in Beloit has reopened with new distancing guidelines

Classic Cinemas in Beloit is now open, with seating capped at 25% capacity. Guests are also asked to leave at least two seats between their party and the party next to them.

Employees are both excited to be back at work, as well as excited to allow area residents back into the theater.

The Beloit theater plans to air new releases, as well as any films that viewers may have missed during the stay at home order.

"We did speak with the city and we did speak with the Rock County Health Department. We ensured our protocols. They are happy with what we presented them to reopen and they are fully satisfied that we would be able to maintain a safe and healthy environment."

