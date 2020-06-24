Advertisement

Classic Cinemas Lindo Theatre to reopen Friday with restrictions

(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
As Illinois moves toward phase 4, businesses prepare to welcome back guests, and fans of the big screen will be able to watch some classic films in a theater once again.

"We will have to make sure that people are spread apart evenly and that everything will be sanitized after every movie,” Usher at Classic Cinemas Lindo Theatre Tannis Schultz said.

After months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic Classic Cinemas in Freeport is ready to reopen Friday, but film fanatics will notice some changes in movie consumption.

"We will be wearing masks for their safety as well as ours everybody entering the building,” Classic Cinemas Lindo Theater General Manager Jami Spelman said. “While they are walking in the common area will be required to wear a mask once they get into the auditorium and are facing forward they can remove the mask and enjoy the movie."

Classic Cinemas has two types of auditoriums, that feature stadium-style seating or recliners. In order to ensure social distancing and capacity guidelines, there are certain restrictions for each theater.

"Within the auditoriums, we have had to change from a general admission setup to a reserved seating. We've also had to limit our capacity to 50% or 50 people whichever is less," Spelman said.

From leaving seats open between parties to roping off entire rows of seats, Classic Cinemas is making changes to the movie-going experience, and for those with safety concerns, Classic Cinema plans to sanitize like never before.

"We care about our guests and our staff and we just want to make sure everyone is safe and comfortable coming out in public again," Spelman said.

Lindo Theatre said concessions will be available to moviegoers as well.

To view a list of showings and to reserve your seat, visit

www.classiccinemas.com/lindo

