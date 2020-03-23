City of South Beloit liquor and city hall renovation update

COVID-19 is having its impact in South Beloit as well, in light of the pandemic, the city is giving pour-only liquor license holders the go ahead to package and sell their drinks through curbside pickup.

The Order only allows these package sales to be as part of a food delivery order, and is limited to the “original” sealed package form i.e. unopened bottles of wine; unopened bottles of liquor; beer in the original unopened/unbroken 4-packs, 6-packs, 18-packs, or 24-packs and; and sealed growlers.

The city also announced it's putting its previously approved city hall renovation project on hold until further notice.

Leaders say the postponement is in an attempt to brace for the economic impact of the coronavirus.