City of Rockford will temporarily expand liquor sales

In his role as City of Rockford Liquor Commissioner, Mayor Tom McNamara announced the city will temporarily allow all bars and restaurants to sell packaged alcohol in sealed original containers curbside or "in person" on a "to go" basis or by home delivery, including by third-party delivery services, effective immediately.

“Since the beginning of this crisis, we have been working to provide relief to restaurants and bars, which are taking a tremendous hit on their revenue with the current restrictions,” said McNamara.

Here are the limitations put in place for this temporary order:

- License holders are not authorized to sell or deliver pre-mixed cocktails normally intended for on-premises consumption (e.g. pre-mix margaritas, sangrias).

- License holders shall not conduct any sales or deliver any type of alcohol they are not normally authorized to sell (i.e. beer/wine only license holders cannot sell hard liquor).

- License holders must ensure that no sales are made to individuals under the age of 21.

- The temporary authorization will terminate once the current COVID-19 health emergency has been lifted.

- All liquor license renewal applications and fees are extended 90 days to July 31, 2020.

“Our Legal Department consulted with other local municipalities and worked with Sen. (Steve) Stadelman to urge the State Liquor Commission to give us clear guidance so our businesses would be on firm ground to expand their sales," said McNamara. "I’m pleased we were able to make this happen so fast. We need relief for Main Street and not just Wall Street.”