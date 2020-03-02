City of Rockford settled federal lawsuit by former Rockford Police Detective

The City of Rockford has settled a wrongful imprisonment and due process lawsuit based on admissions by former Rockford Police Detective Doug Palmer that he fabricated evidence and coerced testimony in an attempt to frame three men for the murder of 8-year-old Demarcus Hanson 18 years ago. City Council approved the settlement tonight to pay $3.66 million each to three men, which includes their attorney costs and fees.

Hanson Murder lawsuit settled

Hanson was asleep in his grandmother’s home on Chestnut Street in Rockford when he was struck by gunfire just before 3 a.m. on April 14, 2002. Tyjuan Anderson and Lumont Johnson were convicted of the murder in a jury trial in October 2002 and Anthony Ross was convicted in a jury trial in March 2004. The three men each were sentenced to 50 years in prison.

In 2004, Palmer, one of the detectives on the murder case, resigned from the Rockford Police Department after admitting to an inappropriate relationship with a confidential informant in an unrelated case. Approximately 14 months after he resigned, Rockford Police learned he told attorneys representing Anderson, Johnson and Ross that he believed the three men were innocent in the Hanson murder. In response, Rockford Police re-interviewed witnesses who gave statements in 2002, and all those witnesses reiterated their original statements.

The Plaintiffs initially demanded a settlement amount between $60 million-$80 million. Their most recent demand before trial was $30 million. The City of Rockford expects to issue bonds to pay for the majority of the settlement cost.

When this incident occurred in 2002, the City did not have insurance to cover this type of settlement. However, in 2008, the City began purchasing insurance to protect against major claims. The settlement closes all litigation against the City from this incident.

Mayor Tom McNamara said the settlement was one of the most difficult decisions he and City Council have had to make, but that the case was settled to avoid the possibility of financial devastation to the City.