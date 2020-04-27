City of Rockford knocks down condemned strip mall near former Magna store on East State Street

In another move forward towards combating blight in the city, a former strip mall has been knocked down.

The city announced a strip mall near the former Magna grocery store has been torn down.

The demolition comes after the city filed a lawsuit again the strip mall’s out-of-town owners to force them to repair the building last summer. The city says the owners ignored the judge's order to fix up the building and allowed it to deteriorate beyond repair. The judge held the owners in contempt of court for failing to follow her order, and authorized the City to complete the demolition.

The city tore down the property and will pursue reimbursement of the cost of demolition from the owners.

The city recently took control of the former Magna & CVS building​ and negotiated payment from the former owner of more than $120,000 to cover the cost of demolition or redevelopment. That project is slated to move forward later this year.