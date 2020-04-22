City of Rockford awarded $520,000 to assist with home repairs

“At some point in life almost everyone needs emergency home repairs,” Stadelman said. “At any time, these repairs can cause serious financial strain for families, and this is especially true right now.”

The City of Rockford has been awarded a total of $520,000 to help area homeowners with repairs, State Senator Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) announced.

The funds come from the Illinois Housing Development Authority Board of Directors, who awarded the city the grant to help low-income homeowners with necessary home repairs.

In total, the group awarded $11 million throughout the state through Illinois' Single Family Rehabilitation Program. The lump sum is projected to help at least 326 families.

The Single Family Rehabilitation Program provides forgivable loans of up to $45,000 per household to assist with necessary repairs to remove documented health and safety hazards. Eligible repairs include roofing, flooring and plumbing, among others.

There is also a roof-only option for people who don't need other repairs. These recipients are offered up to $16,500 to mitigate against future roof damage.

“The funds that have been awarded to Rockford will provide much needed relief to these families who are already experiencing the added stress of the uncertain times we’re living in,” Stadelman said. “I’m asking anyone who needs additional assistance to apply for help.”

You can find more information on The Illinois Housing Development Authority's website​.