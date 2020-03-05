City of Rockford announces Roof Replacement Program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -- The City of Rockford’s Community and Economic Development Department is offering a new roof replacement program. Eligible homes must be single family, owner occupied, and located within the City of Rockford. This program is available to income-eligible homeowners who meet program requirements.
City officials say that applications will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be accepted beginning on March 9 and continuing through April 3. Program requirements and application information are available on the Neighborhood Development Programs page of the City's website.
Funding for this program is provided through the Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant.