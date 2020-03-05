City of Rockford announces Roof Replacement Program

The City of Rockford’s Community and Economic Development Department is offering a new roof replacement program. Eligible homes must be single family, owner occupied, and located within the City of Rockford. This program is available to income-eligible homeowners who meet program requirements.

City officials say that applications will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be accepted beginning on March 9 and continuing through April 3. Program requirements and application information are available on the Neighborhood Development Programs page of the City's website​.

Funding for this program is provided through the Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant.