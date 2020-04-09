City of Loves Park stops all door-to-door solicitation.

From the City of Loves Park Facebook page:

In order to slow the transmission of COVID 19, and comply with the Governor's Stay at Home Order, all current door-to-door solicitation licenses have been suspended until further notice. In addition, no new door-to-door soliciting licenses will be issued until further notice. There shall be no door-to-door soliciting in the City of Loves Park until such time this suspension is lifted. If a solicitor approaches your door to sell goods or services, please contact the non-emergency number of the Loves Park Police Department.